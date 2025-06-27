HPR Social Club Picks of the Week: Pride, Hō‘ike and Bon — Oh My!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (June 25 Edition):

Wailoa Center

Admire this:

Big skills in small forms! Presented by Mokuhonua Bonsai Kai and Hilo Bonsai Kyoshitsu, this annual showcase celebrates the living art of bonsai.

Explore stunning displays, learn from club members, and experience nature's beauty in miniature form.

Free, all ages. June 27-28, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Bonsai Exhibit , Wailoa Center, 200 Piopio Street, Hilo, Hawai‘i Island

Attend this:

Bon season is here! Celebrate generations of tradition at this lively Bon Festival on Kauaʻi, featuring taiko drums, bon odori dancing, colorful kimono, local food favorites, cultural performances, and historical exhibits. It’s a joyful gathering of remembrance, heritage, and community spirit.

Free, all ages. June 27-28, 5-10 p.m.

Soto Zen Bon Festival , 1-3500 Kaumuali‘i Highway, Hanapēpē, Kaua‘i

Celebrate this:

This art exhibit and panel discussion showcases and celebrates students who took part in a four-month program on ulana ‘ie – the art of weaving the ʻieʻie root – while fully immersing themselves in Hawaiian culture and language. Cultural practitioners and cohort leaders Kumulā‘au and Haunani Sing will moderate the panel discussion.

Free, all ages. Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ka Ulana ‘Ie Maui Junior Cohort Hō‘ike , Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, 2841 Baldwin Avenue in Makawao, Maui

Watch this:

Queens of the Dead / Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

A full weekend of bold, brilliant films centering LGBTQIA+ voices and resilience. This year’s theme, Kīpuka, honors regrowth and quiet strength, just

like the stories on screen. Don’t miss Queens of the Dead, a campy zombie flick where drag queens, drama, and undead chaos collide. It’s horror, hilarity, and heart, all in one extraordinary warehouse party.

Tickets $18, ages 18+. Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Queens of the Dead , Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, Honolulu Museum of Art, Doris Duke Theatre, O‘ahu

“Bee” Here:

Bring a dish and sparkle! It promises to be an afternoon filled with creativity, including zine-making, block printing, live music, and our favorite: dressing up as your favorite native species.

Free, all ages. Sunday, June 29, 1-5 p.m.

Queer Critters Potluck , Laulima Nature Center, 18-1325 Old Volcano Road in Mountain View, Hawai‘i Island

In case you missed it...

Playwright Ryan Okinaka and actor Elexis Draine were recently on HPR's The Conversation to talk about "The Golden Gays," a new play at Kumu Kahua Theatre that pays tribute to the sitcom, "The Golden Girls." The sold-out play's run has been extended for the Fourth of July weekend, and closes out Kumu Kahua's 54th season. Listen to the interview here.

