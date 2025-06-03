Honolulu play pays homage to 'The Golden Girls' during Pride Month

A new play just opened at the Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu. “The Golden Gays” by Ryan Okinaka is an homage to the long-running television show “The Golden Girls.”

The show closes out the theater’s 54th season and arrives just in time for Pride Month.

The Conversation sat down with the playwright, along with Elexis Draine, one of the actors in the show. Okinaka began by talking about how the idea for the play first came to him.

HPR From left to right: Elexis Draine, HPR's DW Gibson, and Ryan "Oki" Okinaka.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.