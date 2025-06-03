© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu play pays homage to 'The Golden Girls' during Pride Month

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 3, 2025 at 2:44 PM HST
The cast and crew involved in the play, "The Golden Gays".
Kumu Kahua Theatre
The cast and crew involved in the play "The Golden Gays."

A new play just opened at the Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu. “The Golden Gays” by Ryan Okinaka is an homage to the long-running television show “The Golden Girls.”

The show closes out the theater’s 54th season and arrives just in time for Pride Month.

The Conversation sat down with the playwright, along with Elexis Draine, one of the actors in the show. Okinaka began by talking about how the idea for the play first came to him.

For showtimes and tickets to the play, click here.

From left to right: Elexis Draine, HPR's DW Gibson, and Ryan "Oki" Okinaka.
HPR
From left to right: Elexis Draine, HPR's DW Gibson, and Ryan "Oki" Okinaka.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation EntertainmentTheaterLGBTQ
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
