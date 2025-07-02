HPR Social Club Picks of the Week: Silence! at the Disco, pineapples, furry friends and kupuna with swag

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (July 2 Edition):

Kauaʻi Humane Society A volunteer holds a cat at the Kauaʻi Humane Society.

Pet 'um: Pawsitive Time for Good Grades

Looking for a way to celebrate your kids' good grades? Students can bring their report card showing A's and B's for a free 15-minute visit with a doggo or kitty. Adult supervision and signed waiver required.

Free, all ages. Saturday, July 5 and July 12, 1-3 p.m.

Pawsitive Time for Good Grades , Kaua‘i Humane Society, 3-825 Kaumuali‘i Highway, Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i

Slay 'um: Kupuna Hip Hop Showcase

Head over to the historic Palace Theatre lobby on your lunch break and show your support for this cohort of novice, young-at-heart dancers. Over the last six Thursdays, kupuna learned a dance routine, step-by-step; this final class is their public showcase. Cheer them on!

Free, all ages. Thursday, July 3, 11 a.m. - Noon

Kupuna Hip Hop Showcase , Palace Theatre, 38 Haili Street in Hilo, Hawai‘i Island

Watch 'um: This Is Spinal Tap - 41st Anniversary

The rock mockumentary that changed the game. Don't forget your earplugs... it'll be turned up to 11, of course.

$21, Rated R. Saturday, July 5, 4 p.m. & Monday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.

This Is Spinal Tap: 41st Anniversary , Consolidated Theatres Ward, 1044 Auahi Street, Kaka‘ako, O‘ahu

Lāna‘i Community Association Volunteers prepare pineapple at the Dole Park in Lāna‘i City

Taste 'um: Lānaʻi Pineapple Festival

An event that's distinctly Lāna‘i! It's a day that promises to be filled with live entertainment, crafts, cultural exhibits, games and—duh—free, fresh-cut pineapples!

Free, all ages. Saturday, July 5, 1-9 p.m.

Lāna‘i Pineapple Festival , Dole Park in Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i

In case you missed it...

It's like the Pinoy Olympics! More than 100 people are expected to compete in Palarong Pinoy. Participants will take part in an array of traditional Filipino games. The grand prize? $1,000. The championship finals take place July 26 at at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu. Listen or read more.

