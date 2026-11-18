The Conversation: Makeshift Megamouth Shark shelter; Giving back by skateboarding
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a request to dismiss the Kamehameha Schools lawsuit
- It's been five decades since the mysterious Megamouth Shark was first discovered in Hawaiʻi — and now that specimen needs a new home
- Jaime Reyes, one of only three women to make the cover of Thrasher Magazine, uses her skating success to give back
- Poet Laurel Nakanishi shares her latest poetry collection written for her firstborn
- UH Astronomer Roy Gal returns for another edition of HPR's Hawaiʻi Skies