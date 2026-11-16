The Conversation: Sen. Schatz on the blue wave; spotlighting a Diamond Head landmark
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Sen. Brian Schatz speaks with HPR about the blue wave and what he hopes for once Democrats take control of Congress
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on carpenters' union PACs spending nearly $15M in Hawaiʻi's elections | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the opening of a new marketplace on Maui to help local Lahaina businesses | Full Story
- With Aloha Tower back in action, HPR sets its sights on another lighthouse landmark — the Diamond Head Lighthouse