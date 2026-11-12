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The Conversation

The Conversation: Honouliuli Internment Camp tours; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob AloiDW Gibson
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:41 AM HST
A view of daily life at Honouliuli Internment Camp Compound V, circa 1945.
R.H. Lodge
/
Courtesy Hawaii’s Plantation Village
A view of daily life at Honouliuli Internment Camp Compound V, circa 1945.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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