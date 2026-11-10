The Conversation: Recovering WWII remains; Protect Kahoʻolawe anniversary
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, shares updates on efforts to recover artifacts from a sunken WWII battleship
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on an imposter invasive species site posing as an official government page | Full Story
- The Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana prepares for its 50th Anniversary Concert & Celebration