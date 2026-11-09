The Conversation: Remembering Pat Saiki; Agriculture conference kicks off
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi political leaders gather to honor former Congresswoman Pat Saiki
- The 2026 Hawaiʻi Agriculture Conference kicks off in Waikoloa on Hawaiʻi Island
- Hear stories from the HPR ʻohana as we prepare for our 45th anniversary on air
- Former Pearl Harbor historian looks back on Smith's Union Bar, Hawaiʻi's oldest bar and beloved watering hole of the USS Arizona