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The Conversation

The Conversation: Remembering Pat Saiki; Agriculture conference kicks off

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
Representative Saiki photographed holding a meeting in her Longworth office in 1989.
U.S. House of Representatives Photography Office
Representative Saiki photographed holding a meeting in her Longworth office in 1989.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

  • Hawaiʻi political leaders gather to honor former Congresswoman Pat Saiki
  • The 2026 Hawaiʻi Agriculture Conference kicks off in Waikoloa on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Hear stories from the HPR ʻohana as we prepare for our 45th anniversary on air 
  • Former Pearl Harbor historian looks back on Smith's Union Bar, Hawaiʻi's oldest bar and beloved watering hole of the USS Arizona
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The Conversation pat saikiGovernmentEnvironmentHistory
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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