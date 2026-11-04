The Conversation: Republican losses, Democrat gains; Expert election result analysis

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

UH political scientist Colin Moore debriefs the results of the 2026 midterm election

Chairs of the Hawaiʻi Republican and Democratic parties reflect on the losses and victories of election night

HPR's Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy takes a closer look at local races and ballot measures that sparked interest