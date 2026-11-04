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The Conversation

The Conversation: Republican losses, Democrat gains; Expert election result analysis

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:21 AM HST
Supporters cheer as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at an election night event Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
/
AP
Supporters cheer as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at an election night event Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

  • UH political scientist Colin Moore debriefs the results of the 2026 midterm election
  • Chairs of the Hawaiʻi Republican and Democratic parties reflect on the losses and victories of election night
  • HPR's Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy takes a closer look at local races and ballot measures that sparked interest
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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