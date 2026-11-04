The Conversation: Republican losses, Democrat gains; Expert election result analysis
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- UH political scientist Colin Moore debriefs the results of the 2026 midterm election
- Chairs of the Hawaiʻi Republican and Democratic parties reflect on the losses and victories of election night
- HPR's Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy takes a closer look at local races and ballot measures that sparked interest