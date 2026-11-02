The Conversation: Election Day Eve; AI scam checker
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Bill Dorman discusses voter turnout and ballot initiatives on the eve of Election Day | Read HPR's Voter Guide
- Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative's Colleen Uechi reports on community pushback on a luxury development in Wailea | Full Story
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on investigation after investigation at the state Department of Taxation | Full Story
- Scam prevention educator Carol Gonsales talks about WiseStep AI — a free online tool to check for AI scams
- Conservationist Indrajit Gunasekara discusses "NIU FOREVER," a HIFF46 feature film celebrating the coconut