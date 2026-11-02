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The Conversation

The Conversation: Election Day Eve; AI scam checker

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill DormanKevin Allen
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
Person voting at Mililani Ballot Box
Annabelle Ink
/
HPR
A voter places his ballot inside a drop box at the Mililani Park and Ride. (August 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

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  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on investigation after investigation at the state Department of Taxation | Full Story
  • Scam prevention educator Carol Gonsales talks about WiseStep AI — a free online tool to check for AI scams 
  • Conservationist Indrajit Gunasekara discusses "NIU FOREVER," a HIFF46 feature film celebrating the coconut
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The Conversation ElectionTechnologyEnvironment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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