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The Conversation

The Conversation: Election Day coverage; Listeners speak on legalized gambling

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill Dorman
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
Stickers are placed on a table for voters at a polling station on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif.
Jose Luis Villegas
/
AP
Stickers are placed on a table for voters at a polling station on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

  • Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla and HPR's Bill Dorman discuss Election Day voting and coverage of the results
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the the stakes of this year's OHA elections
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard reports on the Kauhale tiny homes — and how some of them ended up at a Kalihi church | Full Story
  • Listeners share their thoughts on legalized gambling in Hawaiʻi | Read More
  • Hawaii Business Magazine's Ken Wills shares stories of the state's most charitable companies | Full Story
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The Conversation ElectionOffice of Hawaiian AffairsBusiness News
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
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