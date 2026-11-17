The Conversation: APEC explained; Samoa sea-mining victory
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Charles Morrison, former president of the East-West Center, sets the stage for China's hosting of APEC 2026
- David Henkin, Deputy Managing Attorney of Earthjustice, shares their victory over the Trump administration's sea mining in Samoa
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on Kauaʻi's Coco Palms hotel — and why the next mayor may close it down | Full Story
- AccessSurf, a nonprofit helping people with disabilities enjoy the ocean, celebrates its 20th anniversary
- HPR hosts Jay Fidell and Burt Lum talk tech and take a look back for HPR's 45th anniversary