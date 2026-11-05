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The Conversation

The Conversation: Democrats celebrate reelection; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:48 AM HST
The Capitol is seen under a gray autumn sky in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.
J. Scott Applewhit
/
AP
The Capitol is seen under a gray autumn sky in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

  • Hawaiʻi's top democrats celebrate reelection and how to move forward from the results of the blue wave
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the election of Maui's first Green Party state representative  | Full Story
  • Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago explains how and why ballots are still being reviewed and certified
  • On Homeroom Hawaiʻi, students speak about safety drills and the fun of field trips
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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