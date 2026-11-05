The Conversation: Democrats celebrate reelection; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi's top democrats celebrate reelection and how to move forward from the results of the blue wave
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the election of Maui's first Green Party state representative | Full Story
- Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago explains how and why ballots are still being reviewed and certified
- On Homeroom Hawaiʻi, students speak about safety drills and the fun of field trips