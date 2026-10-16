© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on AI

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenMaddie Bender
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:47 PM HST
A man browses his phone near an artificial Intelligence (AI) booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on June 25, 2026.
Andy Wong
/
AP
A man browses his phone near an artificial Intelligence (AI) booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on June 25, 2026.

With artificial intelligence becoming impossible to ignore, The Conversation looks back on past stories focusing on AI in business and education.

  • Evan Patek, co-owner of Tailored Leadership Solutions, talks about using AI for small businesses, the backbone of the U.S. economy | Full story (Sept. 2026)
  • Author and behavioral scientist Gleb Tsipursky explains the practical uses and pitfalls of AI in his new book, “The Psychology of AI Adoption at Work” | Full Story (Sept. 2026)
  • A hui of high school students talk about how AI is affecting their education | Full Story (March 2026)
  • Mid-Pacific Institute President Paul Turnbull discusses the impact of AI in education after anNVIDIA conference on AI literacy | Full Story (April 2026)
Tags
The Conversation Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender was the executive producer of The Conversation until August 2026. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes