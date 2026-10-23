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The Conversation

The Conversation: Ukrainian refugees in Hawaiʻi; Day of the Dead

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob Aloi
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
A Ukrainian soldier is welcomed after returning from captivity after a Prisoners of War (POWs) exchange between Russia and Ukraine, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.
Maria Yurkian
/
AP
A Ukrainian soldier is welcomed after returning from captivity after a Prisoners of War (POWs) exchange between Russia and Ukraine, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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