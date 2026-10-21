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The Conversation

The Conversation: Bugs, Ballots and the Bishop Museum's new submarine

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:15 AM HST
From left to right: Max Cremer, Terry Kerby, HPR's Catherine Cruz and Steve Price.
HPR
From left to right: submersible pilot Max Cremer, retired chief pilot Terry Kerby, HPR's Catherine Cruz and maintenance chief Steve Price. (Oct. 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy reports on what's on the ballot for the 2026 midterm election | Read HPR's Voter Guide
  • The UH Insect Museum unveils a new art exhibit to support care and conservation for Hawai'i's creepy-crawlies 
  • After working deep in the sea, the Pisces V submarine retires to its new home on land — as the latest addition to the Bishop Museum collection
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The Conversation ElectionArtAnimalsBishop MuseumScience
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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