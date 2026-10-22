The Conversation: Rebuilding reefs; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the newly named Fire Chief of the Hawai'i Island Fire Commission
- UH Marine Biologist Mark Hixon explains REEFrame, a coral restoration project in Waikīkī that uses artificial reefs
- Sam Gon, of The Nature Conservancy, reflects on his career dedicated towards conservation work
- Homeroom Hawaiʻi hears from students and staff just in time for the fall holiday break