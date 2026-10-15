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The Conversation

The Conversation: Aloha Tower’s Grand Reopening; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:22 AM HST
The Aloha Tower, seen before sunrise in the early morning of Oct. 15th, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Aloha Tower, seen before sunrise in the early morning of Oct. 15th, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green defends the Kauhale Initiative after a scathing audit revealed unauthorized use of public funds
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the upcoming Hawaiʻi Farmers Union State Convention and supporting farmers after disaster
  • Jean Lee, the Presidential Chair of the East-West Center, takes on another role as the executive director of HIFF 
  • See how a cellphone ban is going over with school students on another installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi 
  • HDOT Deputy Director Dre Kalili shares in the celebration of the Aloha Tower’s grand reopening
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The Conversation Josh GreenAgricultureFilmEducationarchitecture
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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