The Conversation: Aloha Tower’s Grand Reopening; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green defends the Kauhale Initiative after a scathing audit revealed unauthorized use of public funds
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the upcoming Hawaiʻi Farmers Union State Convention and supporting farmers after disaster
- Jean Lee, the Presidential Chair of the East-West Center, takes on another role as the executive director of HIFF
- See how a cellphone ban is going over with school students on another installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi
- HDOT Deputy Director Dre Kalili shares in the celebration of the Aloha Tower’s grand reopening