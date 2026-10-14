The Conversation: Early voting; Strings that sing
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi voting rights organizations encourage early voting before the general election on Nov. 3rd
- Honolulu’s historic Aloha Tower marks its centennial with a grand reopening of its viewing deck
- The Steel Guitar Hall of Fame makes a permanent home for itself with the Hawaiʻi State Public Archives
- UH Astronomer Roy Gal returns to Hawaiʻi Skies to share upcoming astronomy events for the public
- Ukulele musician Taimane talks about “Liʻula,” her latest album release