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The Conversation

The Conversation: Early voting; Strings that sing

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenLillian Tsang
Published October 14, 2026 at 11:25 AM HST
A driver slides multiple ballots into a collection box at a voting drop box location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia
/
AP
A driver slides multiple ballots into a collection box at a voting drop box location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation ElectionarchitectureMusicAstronomy
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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