The Conversation: First-ever Hawaiʻi high school surf championship; Holomua Marine Initiative
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dave Reardon reports on the first high school surfing championship in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- HPRʻs Cassie Ordonio reports on a Waialua woman who started a community hub after the back-to-back Kona low storms
- HPRʻs Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on volunteer efforts to mitigate mold issues following flooding from the Kona low storms | Full Story
- Hawaiian author and local TikTok personality Shay Kauwe talks about her novel "The Killing Spell" and her social presence
- Maile Shannon and Luna Kekoa of the Holomua Marine Initiative on expanding the initiative