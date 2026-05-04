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The Conversation
The Conversation

The Conversation: First-ever Hawaiʻi high school surf championship; Holomua Marine Initiative

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:20 AM HST
FILE - Surfboards line the Waikīkī Beach, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia/AP
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FR132414 AP
FILE - Surfboards line the Waikīkī Beach, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu.
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dave Reardon reports on the first high school surfing championship in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • HPRʻs Cassie Ordonio reports on a Waialua woman who started a community hub after the back-to-back Kona low storms
  • HPRʻs Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on volunteer efforts to mitigate mold issues following flooding from the Kona low storms | Full Story
  • Hawaiian author and local TikTok personality Shay Kauwe talks about her novel "The Killing Spell" and her social presence
  • Maile Shannon and Luna Kekoa of the Holomua Marine Initiative on expanding the initiative
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The Conversation SurfingSportsEnvironmentLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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