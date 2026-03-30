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The Conversation

The Conversation: 'No Kings' protests; Wahiawā Dam

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:13 AM HST
People take part in a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026, in Honolulu.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
People take part in a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026, in Honolulu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR speaks with participants in the latest "No Kings" rally in Honolulu, one of the more than 3,000 protests held across the country last Saturday
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the steps the state is taking to acquire the 120-year-old Wahiawā Dam | Full Story
  • Honolulu Star Advertiser's Chloe Jones reports on how the recent floods have compounded Lahaina fire damages | Full Story
  • Wanelle Kaneshiro-Erdmann with the state Department of Education discusses a new program to expand Hawaiʻi's aviation workforce
  • Local tech entrepreneurs Rich Matsui and Brent Akamine share their tips on how to make startups successful in the age of AI
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The Conversation weatherTrump AdministrationDepartment of EducationTechnology
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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