The Conversation: Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund; Floodwater contaminants
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Terry George, CEO of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, discusses a new fund to support Hawaiʻi's resilience
- Tyler Smith, local horse trainer and owner of Smith Equine, shares a harrowing account of the flood impacts at Dillingham Ranch
- Arleen Velasco, co-coordinator of the Surfrider Foundation's Blue Water Task Force, shares results from the latest testing on water contaminants after the floods
- Metropolis co-founder Courtney Fukuda shares plans to revolutionize parking with artificial intelligence