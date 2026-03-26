The Conversation: Oʻahu storm damage reports; OHA emergency funds
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how storm recovery efforts might affect the state's budget
- Randal Collins with Honolulu's Department of Emergency Management asks Oʻahu residents to complete storm damage reports by today
- Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis discusses $4 million in Office of Hawaiian Affairs emergency funds that will be made available to Native Hawaiian beneficiaries impacted by the recent storms and the government shutdown
- HPR catches up with filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford about the latest tragic turn in the dark story of Samoan write Sia Figiel, who is the subject of Bassford's documentary "Before The Moon Falls"