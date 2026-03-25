The Conversation: HECO power restoration; Jones Act waiver

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Hawaiian Electric executive Jim Kelly discusses the hurdles utility crews faced as they tried to restore power in areas impacted by the Kona lows

Grassroot Institute of Hawaii CEO Keliʻi Akina discusses whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act by President Trump should be permanent

Don Lefeve, CEO of the American Car Rental Association, shares the industry's concerns about a legislative bill that would increase the tax on purchases or imports of new rental cars

Children's author Tae Keller intertwines fate and friendship in her book "When Tomorrow Burns"