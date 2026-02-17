The Conversation: Hawaiʻi County Mayor; Democracy in South Korea
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda lays out his priorities for 2026
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports on the murky future of astronomy atop Maunakea | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Professor Karl Kim shares takeaways from a conference on democracy in South Korea
- Artists Reem Bassous and Melissa Chimera explore the role of water in self-determination in the exhibit "ʻO Ka Wai Mai مي From Lahaina to the Litani"