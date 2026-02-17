UH Mānoa gathering assembles academics on South Korea's future

South Koreans could learn the fate of their former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Thursday. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for the former leader who declared martial law in late 2024.

With Presidents Day and Lunar New Year back to back this week, current South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued his wishes for a society free from injustice and unfairness.

Karl Kim, a University of Hawaiʻi professor and former vice chancellor for academic affairs, took part in a conference at the Center for Korean Studies last week to reflect on 40 years of South Korean democracy.

The conference drew academics from across the globe to UH Mānoa. HPR spoke with him about the conference and recent events on the Korean Peninsula.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.