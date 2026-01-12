© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Green fees; Sea level rise

By Bill Dorman,
Maddie Bender
Published January 12, 2026 at 10:27 AM HST
Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.
County of Maui
Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Green Fee Advisory Council Chair Jeff Mikulina shares how the $100 million in anticipated revenue from the Green Fee may be spent
  • Colleen Uechi, editor of the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative, reports on Pā‘ia Youth and Cultural Center's efforts to relocate its facilities out of the way of sea level rise | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how local referees handle bad behavior from parents
  • Amy Miller and Liz Borowiec with the Environmental Protection Agency discuss the federal government's role in converting Hawaiʻi's cesspools
Tags
The Conversation Climate ChangeState LegislatureEnvironment
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
