The Conversation

The Conversation: Call-in show on Maui water usage

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 19, 2025 at 9:35 AM HST
West Maui's Honokohau Stream.
Department of Land and Natural Resources
Maui has been dealing with water shortages across the island. Today, will be hosting a live call-in show to dig into the history of water use on Maui and try to make sense of the ongoing drought and legal battles.

Our guests are:

Have a question or a comment? Call 808-941-3689 during the show to ask your question live. Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
