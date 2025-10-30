The Conversation: SNAP shutdown; Haka protest in Aotearoa
- Gov. Josh Green on how the state is responding to the threat to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a new program that will provide financial relief to Hawaiʻi residents reliant on SNAP | Full Story
- Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Maori Party in Aotearoa, or New Zealand, talks about her suspension last year after participating in a haka on the parliament floor in protest of the “The Treaty Principles Bill" | Attend Packer's talk
- Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio shares the importance of returning century-old cultural artifacts from Guam and the Commonwealth of the Marianas to their home islands