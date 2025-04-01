© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Trump and Elon Protest; Protecting your genetic data

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:57 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Lisa Gibson, organizer of Indivisible Hawaiʻi, shares details on an upcoming statewide protest against the actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk
  • Daniel Dinell of Trees for Honolulu's Future shares a new card game that teaches students about Hawaiʻi's forests
  • Mana Moriarty, executive director of the state Office of Consumer Protection, advises listeners on how to safeguard their genetic data
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
