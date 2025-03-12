© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Limiting vaccine exemptions for keiki; South Korean politics

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:17 AM HST
FILE - A child receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021.
Paul Vernon/AP
/
FR66830 AP
FILE - A child receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021.

  • East-West Center's new inaugural Presidential Chair Jean Lee discusses the latest on the uncertainty around South Korean politics | Full Story
  • Hye-ryeon Lee, who is the chair of the School of Communication and Information at UH Mānoa and studies health communication, talks about vaccine hesitancy | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a grant that will go towards housing and infrastructure for Maui fire survivors
  • Longtime educator and author Barbara Hilyer talks about her new children’s book that examines the life of Helene Hale, a fixture in Hawaiʻi politics for half a century | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes