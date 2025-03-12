The Conversation: Limiting vaccine exemptions for keiki; South Korean politics
- East-West Center's new inaugural Presidential Chair Jean Lee discusses the latest on the uncertainty around South Korean politics | Full Story
- Hye-ryeon Lee, who is the chair of the School of Communication and Information at UH Mānoa and studies health communication, talks about vaccine hesitancy | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a grant that will go towards housing and infrastructure for Maui fire survivors
- Longtime educator and author Barbara Hilyer talks about her new children’s book that examines the life of Helene Hale, a fixture in Hawaiʻi politics for half a century | Full Story