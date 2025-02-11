© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wildfire settlement; Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderAshley Mizuo
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:15 AM HST
A sign is seen at a roadside memorial dedicated to the Maui wildfires, April 12, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
Marco Garcia
/
AP
A sign is seen at a roadside memorial dedicated to the Maui wildfires, April 12, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

  • HPR gets reactions from state lawmakers and attorneys about the recent ruling from the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court allowing the global wildfire settlement to move forward
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jessica Terrell digs into court documents to discover the challenges that survivors still face since the 2023 Maui fires | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda lays out his priorities for this legislative session
  • Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi Associate Vice President Janna Hoshide and CEO Hilton Raethel discuss strategies to deal with Hawaiʻi's health care worker shortage
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHawaiʻi CountyHealth Care
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
More Episodes