Health care workforce report highlights need for nurses, aides, technicians

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM HST
At the start of this year, the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi released a key report about workforce development. It essentially boils down to where the job shortages are in our hospitals and health care facilities.

For the last six years, the association has surveyed its members to get hard data so that we as a state can identify the gaps in training programs available locally.

HPR talked to the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi Associate Vice President Janna Hoshide and CEO Hilton Raethel about Hawaiʻi's health care worker shortage. We also talked to University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo college student Nevea Marcelino, who also works as a nurse aide at Queen's North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
