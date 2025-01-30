The Conversation: Public beach access; Rare eye condition on Hawaiʻi Island
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Attorney David Frankel responds to a recent court ruling over public beach access at the Kahala Hotel & Resort on Oʻahu
- Amanda Pump, CEO of Child & Family Service, discusses navigating the uncertainty around the status of federal grant funding
- Dr. Neda Nikpoor talks about an uptick in cases of keratoconus, a rare eye condition, on Hawaiʻi Island
- Vickie Kennedy, former president of the Northern California affiliate of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, shares what it's like to live with vision loss