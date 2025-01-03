© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lawmakers respond to fireworks explosion; South Korea

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 3, 2025 at 11:04 AM HST
A view of the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured people, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
FR132414 AP
A view of the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured people, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

  • State Sens. Glenn Wakai and Karl Rhoads discuss strategies to deter the use of illegal fireworks | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with neighbors who witnessed the deadly fireworks explosion in Salt Lake on New Year's Eve | Full Story
  • Rob York, regional affairs director at the Pacific Forum, shares the latest developments in South Korea as loyalists block the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the uncertain future of the Pacific Tsunami Museum
The Conversation SafetyState LegislatureGovernment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes