The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: The future of public media; Kuleana lands

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:12 AM HST
If Congress can't come to an agreement to fund the government, there will be a shutdown on Oct. 1.
The White House has officially asked Congress to eliminate previously approved funding for public media for 2026 and 2027.

Trump Administration
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
