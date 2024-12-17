© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation
The Conversation: Peace activist barred from South Korea; Red Hill study

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published December 17, 2024 at 10:51 AM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Aug. 29, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski
Public Domain
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Aug. 29, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo details Gov. Green's priorities in the proposed state budget plan | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi resident and peace activist Christine Ahn talks about finding out that she has been banned from entering South Korea on her way to deliver the keynote address at the International Youth Peace Forum
  • Research epidemiologist Vidisha Parasram discusses the findings of a CDC study on the community's recovery in the year following the Red Hill fuel spill
  • Andrew Ogata with the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center and Oʻahu resident Tom Sheeran share resources on HIV prevention and care
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityPublic Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
