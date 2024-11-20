© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Invasive corals; The secret to Hawaiian checkers

By Russell Subiono,
Lillian Tsang
Published November 20, 2024 at 11:31 AM HST
PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) – Multi-national ships are moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i, during Rim of the Pacific 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
A new exhibit at the Waikīkī Aquarium showcases some of the invasive marine coral that have been introduced to Hawaiʻi. (October 29, 2024)

  • HPR's Mark Ladao has an update on efforts to eradicate an invasive coral species found growing at the mouth of Pearl Harbor
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on an initiative to create Māori terms for geothermal processes | Full Story
  • Kumu John Kaʻohelauliʻi teaches the deeper meaning of the game kōnane, sometimes known as Hawaiian checkers | Full Story
  • ʻIolani teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori talk about the message of gratitude at the center of their children's book "Leilani Blessed and Grateful" | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEntertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi</i> podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
