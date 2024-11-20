The Conversation: Invasive corals; The secret to Hawaiian checkers
- HPR's Mark Ladao has an update on efforts to eradicate an invasive coral species found growing at the mouth of Pearl Harbor
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on an initiative to create Māori terms for geothermal processes | Full Story
- Kumu John Kaʻohelauliʻi teaches the deeper meaning of the game kōnane, sometimes known as Hawaiian checkers | Full Story
- ʻIolani teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori talk about the message of gratitude at the center of their children's book "Leilani Blessed and Grateful" | Full Story