The Conversation

The Conversation: State Archives flood protections; Longest-serving city worker

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 30, 2024 at 11:24 AM HST
A photo of Waikīkī Beach in the 1970s from the George Bacon Collection at the Hawaiʻi State Archives.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • State archivist Adam Jansen discusses safeguarding historic documents and artifacts from future floods
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the future of geothermal resources that may lie beneath Hawaiian homesteads | Full Story
  • Howard Okamura, the longest-serving city employee in Honolulu, celebrates six decades at the DMV
  • Parker School girls' volleyball coach Sharon Peterson talks about the team's first shot at the state championship
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
