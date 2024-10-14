The Conversation: Two finalists for UH leader; Beekeeping in Kona
- Julian Vasquez Heilig, one of two finalists to be the next president of the University of Hawaiʻi, shares what he would bring to the table | Full Story
- Wendy Hensel, also a finalist, talks about transparency in the selection process for UH's top official | Full Story
- Historian Leandra Rouse shares the storied history of beekeeping on the Big Island | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio chats with the new leader of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra about her plans to entice younger audiences | Full Story