The Conversation

The Conversation: State sheriff arrests; Honolulu power outage investigation

Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:04 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • State Director of the Department of Law Enforcement Jordan Lowe addresses the arrests of four state sheriffs in two separate investigations
  • Jim Kelly, vice president for Hawaiian Electric Co., on the suspected cause of the recent power outages in Downtown Honolulu
  • State Consumer Advocate Mike Angelo on why 90% of damage claims filed with HECO in 2023 were denied
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the latest community reaction to a Maui County proposal to phase out certain short term rentals | Full Story
  • Researcher Jut Wynne on how certain "canoe bugs" hitched a ride to Hawaiʻi and Rapa Nui
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
