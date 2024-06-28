The Conversation: State sheriff arrests; Honolulu power outage investigation
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- State Director of the Department of Law Enforcement Jordan Lowe addresses the arrests of four state sheriffs in two separate investigations
- Jim Kelly, vice president for Hawaiian Electric Co., on the suspected cause of the recent power outages in Downtown Honolulu
- State Consumer Advocate Mike Angelo on why 90% of damage claims filed with HECO in 2023 were denied
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the latest community reaction to a Maui County proposal to phase out certain short term rentals | Full Story
- Researcher Jut Wynne on how certain "canoe bugs" hitched a ride to Hawaiʻi and Rapa Nui