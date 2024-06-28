© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'Cable fault' caused downtown power outage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:37 PM HST
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Skull-Face Books and Vinyl, a bookstore located on Bethel Street, was open during a multi-day power outage in the area. It had no lights or air conditioning and could not accept credit card payments during the outage. (June 20, 2024)

Jim Kelly, vice president for Hawaiian Electric Co. (HECO), shared the suspected cause of the recent power outages in Downtown Honolulu.

HECO is expected to file a preliminary report with the Public Utilities Commission to provide information regarding the cause of the outage.

The cause seems to be due to what HECO calls a "cable fault."

"There's a lot of different pieces of equipment under the street, splices and cable insulation and other equipment that we're going to have to look at to try to get at, ʻokay, well, why did that cable fault happen?,ʻ" said Kelly. "And making sure that we have an understanding of that and make sure it doesn't happen again."

HECO has a program dating back to the 2010ʻs where they've been upgrading the equipment under the street.

"In Chinatown, downtown, the underground utilities some of them go back to the 1950s so there's a lot of equipment that was installed 50s, 60s, 70s," Kelly said. "And so over time, we've been replacing that, upgrading that, and over the last, since the 2010 we probably got about 25% of that replaced."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
