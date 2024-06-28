'Cable fault' caused downtown power outage

Jim Kelly, vice president for Hawaiian Electric Co. (HECO), shared the suspected cause of the recent power outages in Downtown Honolulu.

HECO is expected to file a preliminary report with the Public Utilities Commission to provide information regarding the cause of the outage.

The cause seems to be due to what HECO calls a "cable fault."

"There's a lot of different pieces of equipment under the street, splices and cable insulation and other equipment that we're going to have to look at to try to get at, ʻokay, well, why did that cable fault happen?,ʻ" said Kelly. "And making sure that we have an understanding of that and make sure it doesn't happen again."

HECO has a program dating back to the 2010ʻs where they've been upgrading the equipment under the street.

"In Chinatown, downtown, the underground utilities some of them go back to the 1950s so there's a lot of equipment that was installed 50s, 60s, 70s," Kelly said. "And so over time, we've been replacing that, upgrading that, and over the last, since the 2010 we probably got about 25% of that replaced."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2024.