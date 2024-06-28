Law enforcement director gives updates on the 4 arrested Hawaiʻi sheriffs

Following three separate investigations within the state sheriff's deputies, four have been arrested.

The Department of Law Enforcement was created in January and consolidated responsibilities from the old Public Safety Department. The misconducts of the sheriffs were brought up due to the transfer of law enforcement assets to the new department.

The three investigations relate to the capital central patrol, misconduct at the airport, and some deputies at central patrol.

"My understanding is there was two arrests on the first investigation relating to the Capital District, and then there were two arrests recently relating to the incidents at the airport, so those people have been placed on administrative leave with pay," said the state Director of the Department of Law Enforcement, Jordan Lowe. "The third investigation, five deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay."

On July 28, a deputy was also arrested as part of an ongoing investigation regarding the racial harassment of a Black trainee.

When asked about the harassment, Lowe was unable to answer since it is an ongoing criminal investigation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.