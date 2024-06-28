Claims and complaints can be filed following recent power outages

Small businesses are filing claims for their lost revenue following the recent power outages. But, 90% of damage claims filed with the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) in 2023 were denied.

On June 30, HECO will be at an event at the United Chinese Society office from 3 - 5 p.m. to answer questions small businesses may have about filing claim forms. The event was organized by the Chinatown Business Association.

After a claim is filed HECO determines if they are liable for the interruption of service. Customers can also file a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission if they are not satisfied.

"From our end, we're going to be focusing on making sure that there's investments to replace infrastructure where necessary," said Mike Angelo, consumer advocate at the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. "An ounce of cure is worth a pound of prevention."

Customers affected by the outage must file a claim with HECO within 30 days of the service interruption.

For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.