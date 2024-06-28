© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Claims and complaints can be filed following recent power outages

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 28, 2024 at 3:19 PM HST
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace

Small businesses are filing claims for their lost revenue following the recent power outages. But, 90% of damage claims filed with the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) in 2023 were denied.

On June 30, HECO will be at an event at the United Chinese Society office from 3 - 5 p.m. to answer questions small businesses may have about filing claim forms. The event was organized by the Chinatown Business Association.

Skull-Face Books and Vinyl, a bookstore located on Bethel Street, was open during a multi-day power outage in the area. It had no lights or air conditioning and could not accept credit card payments during the outage. (June 20, 2045
The Conversation
'Cable fault' caused downtown power outage
Catherine Cruz

After a claim is filed HECO determines if they are liable for the interruption of service. Customers can also file a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission if they are not satisfied.

"From our end, we're going to be focusing on making sure that there's investments to replace infrastructure where necessary," said Mike Angelo, consumer advocate at the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. "An ounce of cure is worth a pound of prevention."

Customers affected by the outage must file a claim with HECO within 30 days of the service interruption.

For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiian Electric CompanyDowntown Honolulu
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories