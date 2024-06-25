© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Falls of Clyde; Kauaʻi mayor attends national conference

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
FILE - Workers at the Falls of Clyde in 2019.
Ryan Finnerty
/
HPR
FILE - Workers at the Falls of Clyde in 2019.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • David O’Neill of the Falls of Clyde International on efforts to save the historic vessel moored in Honolulu's waters from being dismantled
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on what bills Gov. Josh Green intends to veto
  • Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami on takeaways from the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors
  • Maui-based architect Jeremy Stoddart on architectural plans for Lahaina's recovery
The Conversation State LegislatureKauaʻiFalls of Clyde
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
