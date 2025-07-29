The Conservation: UH Medical School; Entrepreneurship at HPU
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine Dean Sam Shomaker discusses challenges and opportunities in health care as students gear up for a new academic year | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports on the U.S. Navy's outreach to Native Hawaiians about its Kauaʻi missile base | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how the state determines which affordable housing projects get government funding | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Island artist Beau Jack Imua Key shares the art of Native Hawaiian cordage | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University College of Business Dean Amy Nguyen-Chyung discusses a new $700,000 initiative to jump-start entrepreneurship | Full Story