© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conservation: UH Medical School; Entrepreneurship at HPU

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:21 AM HST
The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.
Casey Harlow/HPR
The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.

  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine Dean Sam Shomaker discusses challenges and opportunities in health care as students gear up for a new academic year | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports on the U.S. Navy's outreach to Native Hawaiians about its Kauaʻi missile base | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how the state determines which affordable housing projects get government funding | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Island artist Beau Jack Imua Key shares the art of Native Hawaiian cordage | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University College of Business Dean Amy Nguyen-Chyung discusses a new $700,000 initiative to jump-start entrepreneurship | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation JABSOMHawaiʻi Pacific UniversityU.S. NavyHousing
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes