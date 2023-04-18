Big Island artist shares cordage connection across Polynesia

Big Island carver and photographer Beau Jack Imua Key just returned from an artist-in-residency at The Arts Centre in Otautahi, or Christchurch, New Zealand. It’s one of Aotearoa’s premier hubs for culture, education, and creativity.

Key shared his mastery of cordage — a skill ancient Polynesians used to lash together their long voyaging canoes. It's also an art passed down from his Native Hawaiian father. The Conversation talked with Key about his experience in another place that felt like home.

Key has a stone carving in the 2023 Mana Invitational Art Show going on until April 27 at the Wailoa Center in Hilo.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.