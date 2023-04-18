© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Big Island artist shares cordage connection across Polynesia

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 18, 2023 at 5:34 PM HST
BeauJack2.jpg
Courtesy Beau Jack Imua Key
/
Beau Jack Imua Key at the Wailoa Center on Hawaiʻi Island.

Big Island carver and photographer Beau Jack Imua Key just returned from an artist-in-residency at The Arts Centre in Otautahi, or Christchurch, New Zealand. It’s one of Aotearoa’s premier hubs for culture, education, and creativity.

Key shared his mastery of cordage — a skill ancient Polynesians used to lash together their long voyaging canoes. It's also an art passed down from his Native Hawaiian father. The Conversation talked with Key about his experience in another place that felt like home.

Key has a stone carving in the 2023 Mana Invitational Art Show going on until April 27 at the Wailoa Center in Hilo.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
