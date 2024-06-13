© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: COVID cases at FestPAC; DHHL projects

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 13, 2024 at 11:40 AM HST
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.
Patrick Sison/AP
/
AP
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • State Director of Health Kenneth Fink says health officials are taking steps to prevent FestPAC 2024 from becoming a COVID superspreader event
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the new Oceania Traditional Leaders Forum
  • Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, on the status of key housing projects to move Native Hawaiian beneficiaries off the wait list for homestead lots
  • Nicolas Rodier, executive director of clean energy and innovation at Hawaiʻi Gas, on two new green energy proposals
  • Nainoa Mau, executive director at Friends of The Library of Hawai'i, on what to keep an eye out for at the upcoming 75th annual book sale
Tags
The Conversation FestPACCOVID-19Housing
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes