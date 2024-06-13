The Conversation: COVID cases at FestPAC; DHHL projects
Audio will be added after the show.
- State Director of Health Kenneth Fink says health officials are taking steps to prevent FestPAC 2024 from becoming a COVID superspreader event
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the new Oceania Traditional Leaders Forum
- Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, on the status of key housing projects to move Native Hawaiian beneficiaries off the wait list for homestead lots
- Nicolas Rodier, executive director of clean energy and innovation at Hawaiʻi Gas, on two new green energy proposals
- Nainoa Mau, executive director at Friends of The Library of Hawai'i, on what to keep an eye out for at the upcoming 75th annual book sale