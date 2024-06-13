Hawaiʻi Gas talks latest renewable hydrogen and natural gas projects

This week The Conversation is hearing about a number of clean energy projects underway across Hawaiʻi. Yesterday, we learned about the state's largest solar project to date that just began generating power in Central Maui.

Now we look at two renewable energy projects recently announced by our local gas company.

Nicolas Rodier, the executive director of clean energy and innovation at Hawaiʻi Gas, shared the latest. The separate projects with Bana Pacific and Eurus Energy America still need approval from the Public Utilities Commission.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.