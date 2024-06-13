© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Gas talks latest renewable hydrogen and natural gas projects

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:08 PM HST
Courtesy Hawaiʻi Gas

This week The Conversation is hearing about a number of clean energy projects underway across Hawaiʻi. Yesterday, we learned about the state's largest solar project to date that just began generating power in Central Maui.

Now we look at two renewable energy projects recently announced by our local gas company.

Nicolas Rodier, the executive director of clean energy and innovation at Hawaiʻi Gas, shared the latest. The separate projects with Bana Pacific and Eurus Energy America still need approval from the Public Utilities Commission.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation EnergyRenewable EnergyBusiness News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories