Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi to launch 75th Annual Booksale

With over 125,000 donated titles, the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi kicks off its 75th Annual Booksale this Saturday at McKinley High School.

"About half of our donations come from the library system, where they're being weeded, and then they're given to us to raise money for the libraries, and then the other half come from the public," said Executive Director Nainoa Mau. "We get a lot of variety of material, you know, not only books, we're receiving vinyl, CDs, DVDs, we're receiving artwork."

This is the first book sale since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be open to the public from June 15 to 23.

In addition to its annual sale, the nonprofit also has a store called Village Books & Music at Ward Centre. Mau said the organization is selling more books than ever before.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.