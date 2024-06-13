© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi to launch 75th Annual Booksale

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:57 PM HST
Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi
The Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi opened up their book and music store on Feb. 27, 2021.

With over 125,000 donated titles, the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi kicks off its 75th Annual Booksale this Saturday at McKinley High School.

"About half of our donations come from the library system, where they're being weeded, and then they're given to us to raise money for the libraries, and then the other half come from the public," said Executive Director Nainoa Mau. "We get a lot of variety of material, you know, not only books, we're receiving vinyl, CDs, DVDs, we're receiving artwork."

This is the first book sale since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be open to the public from June 15 to 23.

In addition to its annual sale, the nonprofit also has a store called Village Books & Music at Ward Centre. Mau said the organization is selling more books than ever before.

For more information about the book sale, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
